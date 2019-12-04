Iran Footbal Federation cancels contract with Marc Wilmots

Belgian manager Marc Wilmots signed a contract on 22nd of May, 2019 to become the coach of Iran’s national men’s football team.

The Mehr News Agency learned on Wednesday afternoon that Wilmots canceled his contract with Iran based on the Iranian Football Federation’s decision.

This is while the national Iranian football team is in a difficult situation to advance to the next stage of the World Cup Qualifiers after the team’s two losses against Bahrain and Iraq in the group stage of the competitions.

According to Mehr correspondent, president of the Iranian Football Federation Mehdi Taj, who flew from Hong Kong to Turkey to hold final negotiations with the representative of the Belgian coach, reached a final decision to cancel the contract with him after lengthy talks.

It is not clear yet whether the Iranian federation will make up for the losses to Wilmots for canceling the contract.

