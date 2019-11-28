Team Melli loses Asia’s top spot in FIFA ranking after six years

According to the latest ranking issued on Thursday, Team Melli dropped 6 spots in the world ranking to sit at 33rd.

The team had preserved the best rank in Asia since November 2013 before Japan stole the show and ranked first with two point difference with Iran.

Iran lost two consecutive matches against Bahrain and Iraq in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers and also the federation failed to plan a friendly match in one of the FIFA days which resulted in this fall in the ranking.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that some problems have erupted between the team’s coach Marc Wilmots and the football federation which may lead to replacement of the coaching team.

South Korea, Australia, and Qatar follow Japan and Iran in the Asia’s ranking.

MAH