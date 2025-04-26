Massive explosion hits southern Iran (+VIDEOS)

The explosion occurred at around 12:30 a.m. local time at the Port of Shahid Rajaee.

Rapid response teams were immediately dispatched to the area.

According to initial reports, the location of the explosion was an office building.





Sources say that a fuel tank in Shahid Rajaee Port exploded for an unknown reason.

Port activities have now been suspended so that the situation can be quickly brought under control by security and relief forces.

There is still no exact information about the number of injured and dead in the incident.

Footage shows the extent of destruction caused by the huge explosion that struck the port of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran.

The explosion left at least 115 people injured.

This is a developing story...

MP/