Iran felicitates Bosnia and Herzegovina on Statehood Day

In a Monday message to the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Zvizdic, Jahangiri congratulated him and the Bosnian nation on the country's Statehood Day, which falls on November 25.

Jahangiri expressed hope that the friendly relations between Tehran and Sarajevo would be further expanded in all areas.

Bosnians commemorate November 25 as Statehood Day as it marks the day in 1943, on which the Anti-Fascist Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina (ZAVNOBiH) adopted a resolution declaring Bosnia and Herzegovina an equal community of Serbs, Muslims and Croats.

