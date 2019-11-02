Iran, Greece discuss ways to expand ties

Iranian ambassador to Greece Ahmad Naderi met and held talks with the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Secretary-General, Themistoklis Demiris, in Athens.

The Iranian envoy pointed to cultural and historical links between the two countries, saying that such relations can help boost constructive ties between Iran and Greece.

Naderi hoped that a new chapter in Tehran-Athens bilateral ties would open during his tenure in Greece.

Elsewhere, he said that the issue of human rights has become a political tool while also condemning double standards of some countries regarding this issue.

For his part, the Greek official said that the values and norms of each country should be taken into account when considering human rights in any region.

According to a statement by the Iranian embassy to Greece, both sides referred to the need to enhance bilateral ties in different fields while also conferring on regional and international developments.

