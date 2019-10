Some 15,000 Iranian Basij (volunteer) Force from various parts of capital city of west Azarbaijan province, Urmia, started a two-day large-scale war game, codenamed ‘To Beit al-Muqaddas' on Thursday.

The game is aimed at improving the military power, readiness, and reaction agility of volunteer forces in the Iranian province.

It is being staged under the motto "40 years of patriotism, security and service."

