'Smart Tehran' Week slated for Dec. 2019

The first three days, 4-6 December, is dedicated to the third Smart Tehran Hackathon, a gathering where programmers collaboratively code in an extreme manner over a short period of time.

The event is the marathon of creativity and programming using API generated by Tehran Municipality Organization.

The first conference of Smart Tehran will be organized by the Amirkabir University of Technology on 9-10 December. The conference aims to expand the scientific scope of the event and study smart strategies for city management through data-based methods.

The two-day exhibition and congress of Smart Tehran will be held on 9 and 10 December at Tehran Milad Tower in the west of the city. To get tickets for the event, head to smart.tehran.ir.

Many knowledge-based companies and startups will be presenting their experiences during the congress.

MS/4700405