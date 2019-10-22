Pres. Rouhani urges collecting income tax without discrimination

Speaking on Tuesday at the meeting of reviewing tax policies, President Hassan Rouhani said, “Promoting the culture of tax in people and their more interaction facilitates the process of tax payment."

He stressed protecting small businesses as very important and said, “We must act in a way that these enterprises are not put under tax pressure. It is also imperative to plan in a way that they do not evade paying taxes."

At the meeting in which Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand, and Head of the State Tax Administration Omid-Ali Parsa were taking part, President Rouhani said, “This will only be achieved through electronic taxation."

The president said, "People’s satisfaction will be greater when everyone pays taxes without discrimination and on their income."

“The goal of the Tax Administration should be to fully enforce the law and reduce the interference of tax authorities, as well as calculating tax electronically by smart methods,” he said.

Rouhani said, “The fight against corruption should be pursued within the tax administration and we should attempt to reduce in-person visits through making processes smart."

The president reiterated that all agencies should work closely with the country's tax administration in order to make processes smart and ensure justice in tax payment.

At the beginning of the meeting, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and the Head of the State Tax Administration presented reports on the performance of the tax administration along with the challenges and opportunities in this field.

