Maritime guards seize smuggled fuel cargoes in SW Iran

The Deputy of Khuzestan Border Commander Colonel Nader Soheili said on Saturday that the maritime guards of Bandar Mahshahr, Khuzestan southwest province of Iran identified and seized two fishing vessels that carried fuel to neighboring countries.

The seized cargoes consisting of 7,400 liters of diesel loaded into the vessels’ tanks, he added.

Six fuel smugglers have been arrested in these operations and sent to judiciary officials, he mentioned.

Although Iranian rial has experienced a severe depreciation against international currencies in recent months, fuel prices have remained unchanged and this has multiplied the lucrativeness of fuel smuggling in Iran.

As reported in early June, Iran has launched a border market to sell diesel fuel to buyers in Pakistan and Afghanistan to counter smuggling of fuel ate border areas.

Fuel, especially diesel, is being moved illegally out of the country through cities bordering Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey, says Alireza Zeighami, deputy oil minister for refining and distribution.

