Zarif, Lavrov to meet on Sept. 2: report

As Sputnik reported, the two sides are to confer on international affairs including Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and those related to tensions in the Persian Gulf.

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that President Putin has endorsed the French counterpart's proposals on Iran nuclear deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with his French counterpart to discuss a way out of the stalemate over the Iran nuclear deal and endorsed his initiatives, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday, according to Sputnik.

