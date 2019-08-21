  1. Politics
21 August 2019 - 16:35

Rouhani:

Pushing Iran’s oil exports down to zero may put maritime security at risk

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – “World powers should know that in case of imposing comprehensive sanctions on Iranian oil and pulling the country’s oil exports down to zero, international sea routes cannot remain as safe as before,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

Making the remarks in a meeting between Cabinet and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ruohani added that "unilateral pressures on Iran cannot be in their favor and secure their safety in the region and the world."

He underlined that Iran's “reducing JCPOA obligations is on the right track” warning that the country cannot tolerate the other side’s lack of commitment in the long-run.

“We will go on this track if negotiations with 4+1 fail,” he added.

“Today, the US is recognized globally as an isolated promise-breaker,” he said.

“For the first time, Iran has been able to successfully sue the US at international legal bodies for two times,” he added.

Naming US sanctions an act of terrorism, the Iranian President lamented that “today, the US has imposed economic terrorism against Iranian children, women and men.”

