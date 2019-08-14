Tourists now allowed to ride above 2,500cc cars, 250cc motorcycles in Iran

Such vehicles are now allowed to be imported for the use of foreign tourist under specific conditions and supervision of Iranian customs and travel agencies, he added.

The ban has been removed only in favor of foreign tourists but to have Iranians also enjoy riding such vehicles, an affiliated plan is needed to be submitted to the cabinet and ratified, Pourfaraj said.

Riding above 250cc motorcycles is merely allowed in sports and bike tracks and their transportation, selling, purchasing and etc. is regarded illegal in Iran.

The ban outlawing motorcycles with engines above the size of 250cc was introduced in the early years of the Islamic revolution. The joy of riding large engine motorcycles could be just around the corner for Iranian with a possible easing of restrictions after 30-plus years.

