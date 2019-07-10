Afghanistan releases two Iranian border guards detained for "illegal crossing"

Ghulam Farooq Barikzai, a spokesman for the Afghan province of Farah’s governor broke the news, saying that an Iranian officer and a soldier “who were detained this morning for illegally crossing the border and entering Afghanistan” were released after the case was thoroughly investigated.

They were handed to Iranian forces and returned to the country at noon, he added.

According to officials, the Iranian officer and solider entered border district Lash Wa Juwayn.

