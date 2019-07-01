Iran to resume suspended JCPOA measures if EU takes more convincing steps

The Spokesperson of Iranian Foreign Ministry Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that Iran is pursuing the release of Iranian diplomat Asadollah Asadi.

Mousavi hoped that the Iranian diplomat who was arrested in Belgium and is now detained in Germany would be proved innocent as soon as possible.

Answering a question about INSTEX, the spokesman said that “INSTEX does not match with the current conditions and the expected conditions of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Negotiations are ongoing and our message is conveyed to the European side.”

“We have about 10 days and we hope that Europeans can take a significant step in this period for implementing JCPOA,” he added.

“Iran will take another step if its demands are not met,” Mousavi said.

