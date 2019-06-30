11th Tehran Auction to be held on July 5

60 Iranian artists, 54 men and 6 women, with 23 of whom living, will be taking part at the 11th Tehran Auction with 80 classic and modern artworks. The age group ranges from about 100 years of difference.

Artworks going under the hammer this Friday include those by Monir Farmanfarmanian, Mohammad Ehsaei, Hossein Zenderoudi, Parviz Tanavoli, Mansour Ghandriz, Sohrab Sepehri, Mahmoud Farshchian, Aydin Aghdashlou, Sadegh Tabrizi, Kourosh Shishegaran, Abolghasem Saeidi, Masoud Arabshahi, etc.

The collection includes 75 paintings and five sculptures, reflecting the changes in forms and aesthetics of the Iranian art during the last century.

The exhibition will welcome visitors on 3rd and 4th of July from 16:00 to 20:00 at Parsian Azadi Hotel in northern Tehran. The Auction will be held on July 5th at the same venue.

The 10th Tehran Auction was held on January 11, 2019, with 114 contemporary artworks by 105 artists having gone under the hammer, grossing over 344 billion rials (roughly $8 million).

MS/4653419