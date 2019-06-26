Regional countries given no free rein on oil revenues: road min.

Making the remarks on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting, he said unlike Iran, which is an independent state, some regional countries have no free rein on how to spend their earned oil revenues as they desire.
TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – “In our region, there are countries that are selling oil but are not allowed to spend their revenues on what they want,” Iranian Road Minister Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday.
Making the remarks on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting, he said unlike Iran, which is an independent state, some regional countries have no free rein on how to spend their earned oil revenues as they desire.
