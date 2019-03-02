Iran, a successful model for women's social activities: Ebtekar

Ebtekar told reporters on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the first women's studies course at Qom Religions and Denominations University that Iranian Women while preserving religious values, have taken important steps in many different social fields and achieved great success.

“The achievements, theoretical foundations and policies of the Islamic Republic on the role of women in society while preserving religious and moral values should be explained in international arenas.” she added.

“Women's discourse, challenges and issues which they are facing now are among the most important issues in all communities that should be further addressed” she said appreciating measures taken by the Qom Religions and Denominations University to pave the way for dialogue among different religions.

Referring to empowerment of women as one of the aspects of development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, she noted, “Women have a strong presence in the various fields of education, health, higher education, sports, political and social participation in the country.”

Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs said that these progresses and achievements do not mean that there is no challenges and all the demands of the young people have been met.

She added, "we should try to tackle the current barriers and problems by proper policies and women's participation."

ZZ/IRN83228038