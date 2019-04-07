Tehran, Baghdad discuss boosting security coop.

In a meeting between Iran's Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs Hossein Zolfaghari and Iraq’s Senior Deputy Minister of Interior Aqeel Mahmoud Al-Khazali in Tehran on Sunday, the two sides conferred over boosting joint security measures in different fields, including human trafficking, fighting terrorism and boosting border security.

Noting that the two neighbors share similar interests and face similar threats, Al-Khazali said Iraq considers Iran as its “strategic depth”.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to draft an agreement on security cooperation. Accordingly, a joint workgroup will be established to further study the ways for deepening the strategic security collaborations.

Al-Khazali, along with a number of other senior officials, is accompanying Prime Minister of Iraq Adil Abdul-Mahdi, who arrived in Tehran for a two-day official visit.

According to the Iraqi prime minister, both governments are serious about further development of relations between the two countries in different political and economic spheres.

