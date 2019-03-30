A glance at hot- and cold-therapeutic spas of Sareyn in Ardebil prov.

The word Sareyn in the Persian dictionary means "Spring's Outlet".

The climate and hot springs are the first attractions to tourists who travel to this region from different parts of Iran and the world.

Sareyn is also famous for its 'Ashe Doogh' (Yogurt Soups), during the busy summer periods, it is not uncommon for many of the local shops to be seen selling and preparing this soup.

Hot springs (spa) have always been in Sarein but the 1990 Manjil–Rudbar earthquake caused some of them to get colder or hotter. The water is heated largely by Sabalan mountain which is Iran's second highest mountain after Damavand. Many tourists visit Sabalan. Its most interesting feat is the 'crater' top which contains a lake of acidic water.

Sareyn is also very famous for its honey, again like the soup, many of Sareyn's shops sell honey which is produced locally by the beekeepers of the area. The main language of Sareyn is the Azeri dialect, however Persian is understood.

Hot Springs in Sareyn

There are a number of nine hot springs in Sarein, the most important of which is 'Gavmesh Goli' and is the hottest one, with water reaching 67 degrees, and turning out around 80 liters per second from the source. There are also several cold water springs nearby, with the most popular being situated in a small village nearby called 'Vila Dareh' – the water here is fizzy and is very good for the kidneys.

The climate is by far a great asset, and many Iranians from Tehran and other big cities escape to the tranquility and good weather that Sarein has to offer.

Sabalan Hydropathy Complex — Sabalan is the large hydropathy complex in the Middle East. There are several pools, jacuzzis , dry and wet saunas, and medical staff on sight. This is the most ‘modern’ facility, all indoors, and similar to natural spa complexes in other countries.

Besh Bajilar Spa — Besh Bajilar,which means 5 sisters in Azeri, has similar facilities to Sabalan. The water for this spa comes from 5 almost identical springs. The temperature of the water is always around 35 degrees Celsius. It contains traces of chlorine, bicarbonate, sulfur, sodium, and potassium. The Besh Bajilar waters are known to be particularly good for easing joint pains.

Momtaz Coffee House Hot Spring — This spring is inside the coffee house itself. The temperature of the water reaches 48 degrees Celsius. It contains traces of bicarbonate, carbonate, sodium, and potassium and has a pH of almost 6. The waters of this spring are known to be good for pains in hands and feet, as well as for calming nerves.

General Hot Spring — This hot spring, which is located to the north of Sarein, is located 2000 meters above sea level. The temperature of the water reaches 43 degrees Celsius and the water is slightly sour and acidic. The water contains traces of bicarbonate, sodium, sulfur, calcium, potassium, and magnesium. This spring is under the open sun (no roof) and known to be good for muscular pains and relieving rheumatism.

Gavmish Goli Hot Spring — The biggest hot spring in Sarein is the Gavmish Goli, which is almost always around 46 degrees Celsius. The water does give off a faint scent of hydrogen sulfide. This spring, which is also open air (no roof) is thought to be good for a variety of ills including joint pain, female pains, and heart problems.

Cold Springs

َIn the immediate area around Sarein are several village with famous cold mineral springs. The most famous of these, Kanzagh, is two kilometers to the east. This village’s beautiful scenery makes it a popular stop. It also contains several very old caves that were inhabited back in the Parthian era (over 2000 years ago) which are still being explored by archaeologists.

Torsh Soopi — The water from this cold spring is naturally carbonated. Many locals drink its water for stomach ailments, as well as skin disorders.

Mardaan Boolaghi — A very cold, calm spring. The water in this spring is believed to very effectively get rid of hives.

Whether for healing or relaxation, Sarein is well worth a visit for any domestic and foreign traveler. Located within a few hours of drive of most major areas in Northern Iran, and only about 7 hours from Tehran, it will be a memory you won’t forget.

