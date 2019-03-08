We have exported our revolution to other countries, says Friday prayers leader

Addressing a large gathering of Tehraners during Friday prayers sermon today, Ayatollah Kazem Sedighi pointed out that Islamic Revolution achieved victory under the leadership of an all-powerful jurisprudence, adding "the Islamic Revolution is a divine revolution, not human, and the pure hearts require that they maintain this revolution."

Referring to the fact that 40 years have passed since the victory of the Islamic Revolution and we must recite and continue that with new methods, Sedighi said we have exported our revolution to other countries, and our presence in the Resistance Front is indicative of it, and certainly through this, our revolution will be distributed and reach the peaks of progress.

