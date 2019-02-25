US after throwing Venezuela into disarray: Amir-Abdollahian

He made the remarks Sunday in a meeting with Cuban ambassador to Iran Alexis Bandrich Vega in Tehran.

Condemning Washington’s interventions in Caracas’ internal affairs, the Iranian official noted that Trump’s administration is violating international law with its measures.

The Islamic Republic of Iran always defends other countries’ rights for independence and is against any foreign intervention in countries’ internal affairs, he said, adding that political dialogue between the legitimate government of Venezuela and the opposition is an appropriate approach to solve the dispute.

Elsewhere, touching upon 40 years of diplomatic ties between Iran and Cuba, Amir-Abdollahian highlighted the need for enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

He went on to say that the Iranian Parliament is ready to expand parliamentary and political ties with the South American country.

For his part, Alexis Bandrich Vega offered congratulations on the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, adding that this Revolution is an important model for all nations which seek independence.

He appreciated Tehran’s support for different nations against aggressive policies of the United States.

He also condemned the meddlesome actions of Washington in Venezuela and expressed Cuba’s support for Nicolás Maduro's legitimate government.

MAH/IRN83221928