Iran dismisses allegations on organizing cyber-attack on Australia

Bahram Ghasemi said late Saturday that Iran and Australia enjoy ‘good ties’ and that both sides are eager to expand bilateral relations.

“Some are trying to rally regional and world public opinion against Iran,” he said, adding, “those who make such baseless allegations are trying to fuel Iranophobia across the globe.”

He went on to say that Iran has no activity in such areas and does not need to pursue such measures.

Ghasemi made the remark in response to a question about a report by Los Angeles-based Resecurity, obtained by NBC News, which claimed that the Feb. 8 hack of the Australian Parliament has been launched by an Iran-backed group. However, Australia has not formally attributed the attack to Iran.

Ghasemi also touched upon the upcoming visit of US National Security Adviser, John Bolton, to Australia, saying that Bolton will try to pursue his anti-Iran measures in Canberra. The US official visits different countries to ‘beg’ for hostility against Iran, the FM spox added.

“We believe that he [Bolton] really suffers from an anti-Iran disease. US national security adviser wrongly thinks that Iran is lying in ambush for him or the US … Bolton’s animosity [against Tehran] is exceeding the normal level and it has become a terminal disease which needs serious treatment," the Iranian diplomat added.

