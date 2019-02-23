IAEA reiterates Iran’s compliance with JCPOA

Iran remains within caps on the level to which it can enrich uranium and its stock of enriched uranium in accordance with the nuclear accord, reads the Friday report.

The UN nuclear agency's latest report showed that over the past three months, Iran's stock of heavy water had risen from 122.8 to 124.8 metric tons and that it held 163.8 kilograms of enriched uranium, up from 149.4 in November. Both levels are within the limits laid down in the JCPOA.

The IAEA reiterated that the agency’s complimentary access to Iran’s nuclear sites, which mainly consists of short-notice inspections under the Additional Protocol, continues at all locations that it needed to visit.

This is while US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from JCPOA in May 2018 and decided to re-impose unilateral sanctions against Tehran, despite opposition from the international community.

Trump's administration announced re-imposition of the “toughest” sanctions ever against Iran's banking and energy sectors with the aim of cutting off the country's oil sales and crucial exports, based on false accusations against Tehran.

MNA/PR