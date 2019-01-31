  1. Politics
31 January 2019 - 13:36

If EU fails to fulfill obligations, we will reconsider stance on JCPOA

If EU fails to fulfill obligations, we will reconsider stance on JCPOA

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi said Iran treated with goodwill, despite repeated delays in setting up a trade mechanism by European countries.

European countries and other signatories to JCPOA were keen to keep Iran in the deal through setting up certain financial mechanism to make US sanctions ineffective, Ghasemi said on Wednesday in an interview with RT.

Ghasemi said we are somehow optimistic about EU's payment mechanism for trade with Iran despite skepticism that this will be possible, due to the repeated delays.

"We will try to eliminate the destructive effects of US sanctions on Iran; we have the ability to neutralize US destructive policies," he noted.

It is not the first time that Iran is illegally sanctioned by the US; this is the 40-year-old US policy against us; we will resist American hostile policies, Ghasemi added.

LR/IRN83190631

News Code 142064
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News