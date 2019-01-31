If EU fails to fulfill obligations, we will reconsider stance on JCPOA

European countries and other signatories to JCPOA were keen to keep Iran in the deal through setting up certain financial mechanism to make US sanctions ineffective, Ghasemi said on Wednesday in an interview with RT.

Ghasemi said we are somehow optimistic about EU's payment mechanism for trade with Iran despite skepticism that this will be possible, due to the repeated delays.

"We will try to eliminate the destructive effects of US sanctions on Iran; we have the ability to neutralize US destructive policies," he noted.

It is not the first time that Iran is illegally sanctioned by the US; this is the 40-year-old US policy against us; we will resist American hostile policies, Ghasemi added.

