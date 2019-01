AL AIN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Japan’s national football team held a training session on Sunday in Al Ain to prepare for facing Iran’s Team Melli at the semifinal of AFC Asian Cup. The two giants will lock horns on Monday at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain at 6:00 PM local time. Japan’s football manager, Hajime Moriyasu, also held a pressor Sunday night.