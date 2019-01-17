Iran Army commander has no twitter account: Army

The Iranian Army’s Public Relations Office issued a statement on Thursday rejecting the reports on General Mousavi’s joining Twitter.

The statement reads that “Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi has no activity in the social media, including Instagram, Telegram messenger, Facebook, Twitter, etc. and any activity with his name on social media pages, channels and groups is not approved.”

Earlier this week, a Twitter user created an account with General Mousavi's name trying to impersonate the army commander.

MR/4515965