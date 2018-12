Mehdi Kiaei tweeted on Friday that Larijani has no account on this social media.

He went on to mention that the Parliament speaker only has an account on Instagram [@larijani_ir] and an official website [larijani.ir].

Earlier on Friday, a Twitter user who claimed to be Ali Larijani, wrote, “To have easy and effective communication with dear people and other foreign contacts, I will be active on Twitter from today.”

MAH/4497714