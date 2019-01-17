Wastewater treatment unit of phase 13 refinery operational

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), Kurosh Emadi said that the unit, given the fact that it is the most vital part of the onshore refinery regarding health, safety and environmental concerns, had been fully operational.

The refinery is to be fed by the gas recovered from the offshore Phase 13 project which is being developed in the Persian Gulf.

He said the oil wastewater treatment section of the unit could operated at 80 cubic meters per hour capacity.

Phase 13 is being developed for production of 56 mcm/d of rich gas, 75,000 b/d of gas condensates, 400 tons/day of sulfur and 1.05 million tons per year of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and a million tons per year of ethane.

MNA/SHANA