FM Maas says Germany has given €1.5bn finanical aid to Iraq

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas travelled to Baghdad on 17 December to hold talks with President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi and Foreign Minister Ali Al-Hakim, with an aim to provide assistance to the war-torn country in the wake of Iraq’s victory over ISIL terrorist group.

Speaking to Mehr News correspondent in an interview published on Wednesday, the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said his country has taken many measures to help with the reconstruction process in Iraq.

He said Germany has helped Iraq in various projects in the last four years.

Maas noted that Germany’s assistance to Iraq includes humanitarian aid to war-affected people.

In addition to humanitarian aid, Maas said, Berlin has also offered consultations and contributed to the implementation of various projects in Baghdad.

The German diplomat said his country aims to cooperate with Iraq for establishing an efficient administration in the country.

He further estimated the value of Germany’s financial aid to Iraq as over 1.5 billion euro.

