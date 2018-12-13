Intl. printing, packing industry expo kicks of in Tehran

Some 400 domestic and 45 foreign companies from Italy, Sweden, France, China, Turkey and South Korea are attending the four-day event.

The participants are showcasing their latest products, including, print origination equipment, plates and platemaking equipment, printing machinery, sheet- and web-fed, printing materials – paper, board, foils, films, inks, coatings and varnishes, on-press ancillary equipment and controls, packaging printers and converters, form, fill and seal machines, packaging materials/consumables, labelling and label application equipment, packaging machines and logistic systems.

The exhibition acts as the most effective medium for establishing and maintaining relations between Iran and international pack and print industry.

It will wrap up on Sunday (Dec. 16).

MR/IRN83133048