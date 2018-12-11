Rouhani says Iran-China relations on right track

He made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with the newly-appointed ambassador of Iran to China Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh, the official website of the president reported.

Rouhani stressed the development of relations between Iran and China, saying, “relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China is on the right track and at the right level due to the efforts of senior officials of the two countries and this will continue.”

President also referred to the common cultural grounds between the two nations and the long-standing relations, stressing deepening of ties between the private sectors to serve national interests of both sides.

For his part, Keshavarz-Zadeh delivered a report on the latest status of Tehran-Beijing relations.

MNA/PR