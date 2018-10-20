  1. Economy
20 October 2018 - 12:17

Persian Gulf Star Refinery’s 3rd phase initially starts operation

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – The third phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR), in the city of Bandar Abbas, southern Hormozgan province, has started a pilot run in a step toward increasing the country’s gasoline output and self-sufficiency in meeting domestic demand.

According to Mohammad Ali Dadvar, managing director of the refinery, efforts are underway to fully develop the phase by the end of the current fiscal year (March 20, 2019).

“Once the third phase goes on full swing, PGSR’s daily gasoline output will reach 40 million liters per day,” the official added.

The refinery currently produces about 25 million liters of Euro-5 gasoline and 6 million liters of other products namely diesel and liquefied gas per day.

The key refinery was designed to help complete the value-added chain in the oil and gas industries.

PGSR, which is described as the Middle East's largest refinery, is built in three phases. Each phase is designed to produce 12 million liters per day of high-octane gasoline and diesel, as part of efforts to wean Iran away from the fuels' import.

