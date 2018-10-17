Report on human rights situation in Iran reflects UN dual standard policy

Iran’s Counsellor and Permanent Representative to the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly Mohammad Hassani-Nejad has condemned United Nation's double standard policy towards human rights, and slammed the lack the focus and attention to the economic and social sanctions against the people of Iran.

Speaking during the meeting of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Hassani-Nejad slammed the Secretary-General's report on human rights in Iran, saying "it once again revealed the inaccuracy and politicality of human rights processes in the United Nations."

He continued "the presentation of four similar reports annually on the situation of human rights in Iran reflects only selective approaches and dual standard policy of the organization; an approach that most of all undermines the credibility and integrity of UN human rights processes."

The Iranian diplomat said no country can claim that it is perfect regarding the human rights situation, and Iran is no exception, while in Iran it is possible to amend laws and regulations to the point where it is not contrary to the social norms.

LR/4432514