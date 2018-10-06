Majidi’s ‘Beyond the Clouds’ to hit silver screen in Slemani Filmfest.

‘Beyond the Clouds’, a 2017 Indian drama film written and directed by Majidi with music composed by two-time Oscar winner A. R. Rahman and lensed by Anil Mehta, will be screened in the “Cinema City” hall in Sulaymaniyah.

‘Beyond The Clouds’ has been produced by two companies including Zee Studios and Namah Pictures.

The film is slated to compete for winning the “Golden Pine” award with several films from Japan, Turkey, France, Germany, Lebanon, Poland, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Australia and Iran.

The film stars debutante Ishaan Khatter as Amir, a street hustler and drug dealer in the city of Mumbai. Malavika Mohanan as Tara, is the sister of Amir. The sibling's bond is put to test when Tara lands in jail for a crime committed by Amir which forms the crux of the film.

‘Beyond The Clouds’ was first displayed at the 61st London International Film Festival and was the opening film of the 28th international Goa Film Festival in India.

This cinematic work has been featured in more than 70 cinema halls in the Persian Gulf region, including Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Dubai, and also in the countries of US, Canada, Pakistan, Singapore, and South Africa, etc.

The 3rd Slemani International Film Festival, scheduled for October 10-16 in Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan, will also screen two Iranian feature-length documentary films and three Iranian features in its main competition section.

MS/PR