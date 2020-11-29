Comprehensive Trade System operational

Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Mohammad-Javad Jahromi said the system is meant to prevent smuggling, improve the transparency of trade statistics, and facilitate services for traders.

Iran's comprehensive trade system is a mechanism for the facilitation of doing business and will ease the complexities of international trade for traders.

The system was unveiled in September 2018.

It includes a Comprehensive Trade System, a Goods Identification System, an Integrated System for Warehousing Goods, a Validation System, and Credit Rating System (special of merchants and businesspersons) as well as Trade Credit Instructure.

HJ/IRN84128578