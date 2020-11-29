  1. Technology
Nov 29, 2020, 11:00 PM

Comprehensive Trade System operational

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – Iranian ICT minister announced that a Comprehensive Trade System has brcome operational.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Mohammad-Javad Jahromi said the system is meant to prevent smuggling, improve the transparency of trade statistics, and facilitate services for traders.

Iran's comprehensive trade system is a mechanism for the facilitation of doing business and will ease the complexities of international trade for traders. 

The system was unveiled in September 2018. 

It includes a Comprehensive Trade System, a Goods Identification System, an Integrated System for Warehousing Goods, a Validation System, and Credit Rating System (special of merchants and businesspersons) as well as Trade Credit Instructure.

