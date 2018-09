According to Reuters, India’s loadings from Iran for this month and next will drop to less than 12 million barrels each, after purchases over April-August had been boosted in anticipation of the reductions.

India, Iran’s No.2 oil client behind top buyer China, does not recognize the reimposed US sanctions, but winning a waiver from the restrictions is a must for New Delhi to protect its wider exposure to the US financial system.

