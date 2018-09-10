Expensive transport costs reduce Iran's trade with Mongolia

Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Mojtaba Khosrotaj made the remarks in a meeting with Mongolia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mrs. B. Battsetseg, which took place in Tehran on Sep. 4, according to the website of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

Mrs. B. Battsetseg visited Tehran on September 4 and held talks with Iranian officials. She met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and discussed expanding bilateral ties between Iran and Mongolia in various fields.

During the visit, she also met with TPO head Mojtaba Khosrotaj, during which the Iranian side said logistics and transportation were two main factors hindering expansion of trade relations between the two countries, stressing the need for finding ways to boost trade transactions.

According to Khosrotaj, the Mongolian president is expected to travel to Tehran later this year to attend the Asia Cooperation Dialogue forum.

He said the forum will provide a good ground for expansion of bilateral trade between Iran and Mongolia.

He also stressed that visa waiver, reducing customs duties and establishing banking relations would act as incentives for Iranian businesses to have a more active presence in Mongolia's market.

The Mongolian diplomat, for her part, called for a meeting between the two countries' private sectors and closer cooperation between the two sides' chambers of commerce.

