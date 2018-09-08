New Iranian amb. submits credentials to Polish president

During the meeting which took place at the Polish presidential palace in Warsaw, the two sides vowed to ramp up measures to develop cultural, political and economic relations between the two countries.

After receiving the letter of credentials, Polish President Andrzej Duda referred to a ceremony held last year in celebration of the 540th anniversary of Iran-Poland's political relations.

He also referred to the Iranian studies departments active in Polish universities of Warsaw and Kraków and attached great importance to these departments as mechanisms for broadening cultural and scientific relations between the two countries.

“The economic capacities of the two countries must be fully tapped into in order to enhance commercial interactions between the two sides,” he asserted.

Andrzej Duda reiterated that Poland, similar to other member states of the European Union, is abiding by the JCPOA. He also voiced hope to visit Iran in the near future.

The Iranian new envoy to Warsaw, for his part, highlighted the old and deep-seated ties between Iran and Poland, saying that Iran is enjoying a high status of importance in the Western Asia and the Middle East.

He further said that the two sides must tap into Poland’s capacity in the European Union and Iran’s sway over the region to progress Iran’s political and economic goals.

