World urgently needs to stop arms acquisition by terrorists: Iran FM deputy

Gholamhossein Dehghani made the remarks on Tuesday at the conference dedicated to counteraction to illegal arms supplies in light of the fight against international terrorism, which was held in Moscow’s World Trade Center.

Dehghani, at the conference, said that terrorism could overrun large parts of the Middle East region through the backing of its sponsors inside and beyond the region.

The Iranian representative said that terrorists still have access to financial resources and weapons, calling for unity in the fight against terrorism.

He called for cutting off terrorism financial resources and convincing private and public institutions to stop their help to terrorism and extremism.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs said “we are deeply concerned about the continuation of the growing threat posed by terrorist access to weapons and military equipment,” calling for adoption of a multidimensional and coherent approach to overcome that threat, as well as to hinder terrorists’ access to weapons and military equipment as a top priority in any policy and strategy of combating terrorism at the national, regional and global levels.

KI/4395326