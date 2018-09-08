Two Iranian shorts win at Kazan Youth Filmfest.

‘It Rains Slowly’, directed by Saeid Nejati won the best patriotic film award, and ‘Marlon’ directed by Dornaz Hajiha won the special jury award at the 10th edition of Kazan Youth Film Festival.

‘It Rains Slowly’ is set in Turkey just before the coup d’état 1980, narrating the story of a teacher who teaches his students about freedom and how to resist injustice.

The 10th edition of International Youth Film Festival was held on 4-6 September 2018 in Kazan, southwest Russia.

