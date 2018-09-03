Iranian security official calls for a halt to US unilateralism

According to the Public Relation Department of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Hossein Zolfaghari made the remarks in a meeting with Singaporean ambassador to Tehran Mr ONG Keng Yong on Monday.

In the meeting, Zolfaghari expressed Iran’s readiness to develop multi-lateral cooperation with Singapore at all levels, stressing that Iran has never posed a threat to any country and is ready to have relations with all countries in the world.

Referring to the US unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, he said that the US sanctions can turn into an opportunity for Iran to improve its economy.

The US is promoting Iranophobia in the region to sell more of its weapons, he said.

The Iranian official further said that Iran is leading a war against terrorism in the region, stressing that it has never sought instability in the region.

He also invited Singaporean officials to visit Iran to further develop bilateral cooperation.

Singaporean ambassador, for his part, welcomed developing relation with Iran, saying the two countries can expand their bilateral relations in various political and security fields.

He also said that Singaporean businessmen are ready to increase economic ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran and called for the development of bilateral economic cooperation.

