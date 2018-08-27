Rouhani appoints Rahmatollah Akrami as acting economy minister

On Monday afternoon, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani appointed Seyyed Rahmatollah Akrami as Acting Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, according to the official website of Iran's presidency 'preisdent.ir'.

Akrami's appointment comes a day after the Iranian parliament sacked Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) Masoud Karbasian, which in turn came more than two weaks after the impeachment of labor minister Ali Rabiei.

President Hassan Rouhani’s letter of appointment reads:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Dear Mr Seyyed Rahmatollah Akrami,

According to Article 135 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran and with regard to your commitment and executive and management experiences, you are being appointed as “Acting Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance”.

I wish you success in carrying out your responsibilities in serving the noble people of Iran and the Islamic Republic through cooperation of all employees of the ministry, upholding the principles of the rule of law, moderation and "Code of Ethics of the Government of Prudence and Hope".

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

KI/PR