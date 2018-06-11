Iran Supreme Court confirms death sentence for 8 ISIL terrorists over Tehran attacks

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Iran Judiciary deputy head Gholamreza Ansari said on Monday that Supreme Court of Iran has confirmed the death sentence of 8 ISIL terrorists in connection with Tehran twin attacks.

"The death sentences of terrorists, whose appeals were referred to the Supreme Court of Iran, were confirmed on Monday," Ansari said.

The convicts, who had been attending court hearings since April, were sentenced to death after being found guilty of “complicity in corruption on Earth" on May 13. They had 20 days to appeal in Iran’s Supreme Court.

They are among 26 members of the Takfiri terror group which claimed responsibility for a simultaneous attack on Iran's parliament and the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic in June 2017.

The attackers in Tehran were either killed or arrested while their accomplices were captured in the following months -- mainly in operations along the borders with Iraq and Turkey.

Head of Tehran’s Islamic Revolution courts Mousa Ghazanfarabadi said courts will also hear claims later filed by families of the victims against the United States and Saudi Arabia, which are widely believed to have created and supported ISIL.

