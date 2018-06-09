550-MW renewable power plant under construction

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – The 550-megawatt renewable power plant is under construction in Iran in line with reducing consumption of fossil fuels.

With generating 2.72 billion KW/hour electricity from energy renewable resources, emission of about 1.43 million tons of greenhouse gases decreased from 2009 to 2018.

Of total new energies generated in the country, it has caused reduction of 588 million cubic meters of fossil fuels in the country, considered as the main factor of air pollution.

Currently, construction of renewable power plant with the capacity of 550-megawatt is under construction in the country in a way that construction of these renewable energies in the country have generated 47,321 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the nationwide.

Statistics show that 45 and 35 percent of renewable power plants are of wind and solar types respectively.

