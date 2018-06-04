Rouhani's dministration should take more logical steps over JCPOA

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei advised Iranian President Rouhani Administration to take more logical steps than before over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after the US pullout from this important deal.

He pointed to the three mistakes committed by the 12th government over JCPOA and said, “currently, Rouhani Administration should adopt drastic measures in this respect in order not to repeat the previously committed mistakes.”

In his twitter account, Rezaei wrote, “now, talks over JCPOA have been terminated and Iran should take lesson from the adverse repercussion of the deal. The first mistake committed by the current government is related to the non-attendance of economic team of government in nuclear talks and also lack of enforcing US Treasury Department to notify JCPOA commitments to the other European and US economic sectors.”

He referred to the second mistake committed by the government on failing to observe guidelines as instructed by the Leader in this respect.”

However, haste of Rouhani Administration in announcing the national celebration of JCPOA stopped the nuclear talks, he criticized.

In conclusion, Rezaei pointed to the third mistake as correlating economy to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action which caused entrepreneurs of the country to eye mirage of international deal vaguely.

