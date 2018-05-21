Iran calls for respecting Venezuelan election’s results

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has called on the foreign countries to respect the results of Venezuela’s election, adding that political stability of the South American country should be supported.

In a Monday statement, Bahram Ghasemi, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, congratulated reelection of Nicolas Maduro as the Venezuelan president, calling the election, which was held under domestic pressures, and foreign threats and sanctions, a great success and victory for democracy in Venezuela and its nation.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that foreign powers will respect the vote of the people of Venezuela and support the political stability and economic development in south American country.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its deep solidarity with the government of Venezuela and expresses its full readiness to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Nicholas Maduro was re-elected for another six years after winning nearly 68 percent of the votes in the Venezuelan presidential election yesterday.

KI/IRN82921994