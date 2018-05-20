Europe to make huge investment in Iran after US JCPOA pullout

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – In his meeting with European Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said that European companies’ investment in the Islamic Republic of Iran will experience a considerable hike.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Conference entitled ‘Investment of European Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)’, the energy minister declared, “this get-together meeting is a chance for the expansion of cooperation and increase of investment by European countries in Iran.”

This is a decisive decision for all foreign investors especially for the companies operating in the scope of activity of the Ministry of Energy, Ardakanian maintained.

For his part, European Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete emphasized, “all participants in EU Summit, held in Bulgarian capital Sofia, unanimously decided to take all necessary measures to fulfill their obligations within the framework of rules and regulations.”

In this meeting, European leaders have agreed unanimously to cover small and medium-sized investment of European companies in Iran by European Investment Bank, he maintained.

He pointed to his meeting with the Iranian minister of oil and head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and added, “given the US pullout from JCPOA, European Commission set up a taskforce committee in order to remove obstacles existing ahead of investment in Iran.”

In conclusion, European Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said, “we have planned accurately in order to remove investment obstacle in Iran and resolve currency transfer problem as well.”

