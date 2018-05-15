Ankara needs understanding with Kurds in Syria, Turkey: Ex-Turkish FM

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) –Former Turkish Foreign Minister Yaşar Yakış says Turkey needs understanding with Kurds both inside the country and in Syria.

Turkey has been opposing to the possible Syrian Kurds’ participation in Astana peace talks. After two Tukey’s military operations in northern Syria which resulted in containing of the US backed Syrian Kurdish armed groups, some believe that Turkey may agree to talk with the Syrian Kurds both to decrease the US influence in the region and to its economic and security benefits.

Answering Payman Yazdani's question from Mehr News agency on the possibility of the changes to Turkey’s policy toward the presence of the Syrian Kurds in Syria peace talks on the sideline of the "future of the Iran and turkey relation" in Tehran university initiated by Middle East Strategic Studies Center, Yaşar Yakış former Turkish Foreign Minister and politician said, “ any way Turkey needs understanding with Kurds both inside the country and in Syria, otherwise Ankara won’t be able to get rid of difficulties.”

He added, “ignoring the issue is impossible and it should be settled peacefully in order to avoid a major regional problem in the future.”

Turkish politician said, “I wish the issue was settled couple of decades ago before becoming so complicated.”

