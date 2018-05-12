National solidarity, unity to block enemies’ undue demands

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Seyyed Mahmoud Alavi, Iran's Minister of intelligence, said on Saturday that despite US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA, national solidarity and unity will put an end to the enemies' excessive demands.

“US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and its non-compliance with its commitments have never been and will never be accepted in the history of human civilization,” said Seyyed Mahmoud Alavi, Iran's Minister of intelligence, on Saturday, condemning the recent decision of US President Trump to pull out from the nuclear agreement of July 14, 2015.

He made the remarks in Iranian central city of Yazd, where he attended the introducing ceremony of new intelligence officials of the province.

The Iranian security official asserted that solidarity and unity among the Iranian people will stop enemies’ undue and excessive demands, reassuring that a bright future is ahead of the Iranian nation.

“Whatever threatens or undermines investment in Iran is a security issue for us which should be contained, otherwise we will face capital outflow and consequently economic problems,” reiterated the senior intelligence figure.

