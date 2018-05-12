Boroujerdi discusses JCPOA with Portuguese interior min.

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – In a meeting with Portuguese interior minister, Iran's Alaeddin Boroujerdi stressed that Europe faces a historical test after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA.

According to Iranian Parliament official website ‘Khaneh Mellat’, in the meeting which took place in Tehran on Friday, Eduardo Cabrita, Portuguese Minister of Internal Administration, stressed that Portugal opposed the US decision to pull out of nuclear deal with Iran, calling it a wrong decision.

Cabrita added that preserving the deal was a necessity.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, for his part, touched upon Iran’s position after the US withdrawal saying, “Europe faces a historical test against US bullying policies,” adding “if Europe cannot resist US pressures, there is no justification for continuing the JCPOA.”

Boroujerdi stressed that Iran never wants to negotiate the JCPOA with the United States once again, adding the continued negotiations with the Europe were taking place to secure Iran’s interests in the agreement.

